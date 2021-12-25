Citizens should remain cautious as the coronavirus can still inflict widespread damage, Spain's King Felipe VI said during an annual speech — as infections in the country climbed to a yet another record Friday.

Addressing the nation in a pre-recorded Christmas Eve broadcast, the Spanish monarch said that a successful vaccine rollout has improved the situation from a year earlier. But he urged people not to drop their guard.

”We are seeing that the virus still has the capacity to harm in many ways," Felipe said. “The risk has not disappeared.”

Spain, like most of Europe and other parts of the world, is experiencing a record spike in contagion over the festive period, when families traditionally hold large gatherings. Health authorities have reported three days in a row of record-breaking caseloads and have reinstituted mandatory mask-wearing in open spaces with few exceptions.

“We all have to do everything possible not to take steps backwards in this health crisis that has caused so much suffering," Felipe said.

The king also remembered residents of the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Atlantic Ocean, where a volcano eruption for nearly three months has destroyed houses, infrastructure and crops but caused no casualties.