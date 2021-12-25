The National Police have arrested a young man, aged 23, for allegedly threatening to kill a neighbour who reproached him for the noise at a party in Palma.



According to what the National Police reported today, at around 06.30 am, in the vicinity of Joan Miró Avenue, police officers proceeded to arrest a 23-year-old man for allegedly making threats.



A public safety patrol went to a property where they were called by a man, the tenant of one of the flats, and the caretaker of the building who had witnessed the incident.



The tenant informed the officers that throughout the night there had been noise from a party coming from a neighbour's house, so he went to the neighbour's house to complain about what was happening and repeatedly asked them to reduce the volume, but the noise never stopped, so he finally knocked on the door and left the place, saying that he was going to call the police.



Subsequently, the neighbour came out with a kitchen knife in his hand and aggressively threatened to kill him. The caretaker managed to snatch the knife from him and together with several other people managed to calm the neighbour down.



The caretaker and several neighbours have ratified the facts and the police proceeded to the arrest of the man as alleged perpetrator of a crime of threats, intercepting a knife of 18 centimetres blade.