The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 2,000 new positive cases of coronavirus, 71 fewer than on Wednesday.

In Mallorca there are 1,589 cases, Minorca 233, Ibiza 147, Formentera 31. On Wednesday, there were 1,586 in Mallorca, 312 in Minorca, 146 in Ibiza and 27 in Formentera.

The test rate for the 2,000 cases is 24.05%, up from 23.76% for Wednesday's 2,071.

On hospital wards, there is no change to the total number of Covid patients - 243, with Mallorca 214, Ibiza 23 (plus two) and Minorca six (minus two). In intensive care units, the Covid occupancy rate is up from 16.72% to 17.89% - four more patients: Mallorca 55 (plus six), Ibiza three (minus two), Minorca three.

Primary care is now monitoring 20,775 people, an increase of 2,369. In Mallorca 16,753, up 1,654.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total since the start of the pandemic is 1,068.

Vaccination - 954,011 people have had at least one dose, 85.25% of the target population and 2,598 more than on Wednesday. The complete course - 922,239 people (82.41%), 915 more.