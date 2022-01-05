A wet and windy start to the day with a risk of thunderstorms until mid-morning. Live feed from Son Vida.

Most of the rain should ease around lunchtime, although there will still be localised showers with temperatures not expected to reach the mid-teens. Snow is possible throughout the day in the Tramuntana to 900 metres. Webcam views at Playa de Muro.

Temperatures are lower with forecasted highs of around 13C, reaching as low as 5C at the end of the day. Views from Son Serra de Marina.

Wind from the north and northwest strong with gusts that can exceed 70 km / h in general and 100 km / h in some areas, decreasing in intensity as the day goes on. A yellow alert has been issued for coastal areas.

Forecasted temperatures for today (C) -

Felanitx 7 - 14

Lluc 1 - 10

Palma 6 - 14

Sa Pobla 4 - 14

Weather forecast for the next few days:



Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the Met office:

5 Alfàbia

5 Escorca

9 Lluc

9 Palma Univ

9 Campos

10 Pollença

10 Llucmajor

10 Binissalem

10 Petra

10 P.Pollença

10 Sta Maria

11 Porreres

11 Santanyí

11 Sineu

11 Manacor

11 Sa Pobla

11 Llucmajor, Cap B.

11 Calvià