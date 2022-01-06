The President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, said that the Covid vaccine was the best Three King´s present anyone could get. She was speaking as thousands of children across the islands are being vaccinated. “Do it for you, do it for all of us,” was her message on social media yesterday.



She said that the booster jab was also readily available. The Balearic government has put great faith in the vaccination programme and passport. All restaurants, bars and cafeterias now demand the Covid passport.

Armengol´s message yesterday came as the number of Covid cases in the last 24 almost reached the 4,000 mark. In the last 48 hours there have been almost 8,000 new cases.