Cloudy intervals with most of the island seeing some intermittent sunshine throughout the day. Webcam views of Palma over cathedral.

Temperatures with little change, but decreasing at night. Weak local frosts. Wind from the north and northwest is generally light. Live feed from Puerto Andratx.

Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -

Felanitx 6 - 13

Lluc 0 - 10

Palma 0 - 13

Sa Pobla 1 - 13

View from Inca.

Weather forecast for the next few days:



Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the Met office:

-1 Escorca, Son Torrella

-1 Campos

-1 Campos, Salines

0 Palma, University

0 Escorca, Lluc

0 Airport Palma de Mallorca

0 Binissalem

1 Serra d'Alfàbia

1 Santa María

1 Sineu

1 Sa Pobla

2 Llucmajor

2 Calvià