The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 2,164 new positive cases of coronavirus. A decrease of 2,770 compared with Thursday's report, it has to be borne in mind that Thursday was a public holiday, meaning less testing.

The Friday cases are Mallorca 1,722, Ibiza 240, Minorca 57, Formentera one. As has been the case in recent days, these numbers per island don't add up to the total, meaning that some remain "unassigned".

The test rate is given as 24.05%. Thursday's unconfirmed rate was 37.25%. The seven-day positivity test rate is 30.65%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 2248.1, up from 1953.4. Mallorca is 2220.6, up from 1933.5; Minorca 2641.1, up from 2152.8; Ibiza 2232.1, up from 1999.6; Formentera 1402.9, up from 1285.3. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 848.3, down from 861.9.

On the wards, there are 282 Covid patients, nineteen more than on Wednesday - Mallorca 239 (+14), Ibiza 31 (+2), Minorca 12 (+3). The intensive care occupancy rate is 21.41%, up from 21.11% with one more patient, a total of 73 - Mallorca 65 (+3), Ibiza four (-2), Minorca four.

The primary care number for the whole of the Balearics is 37,117 people, an increase of 4,947 since Wednesday; Mallorca is 30,208, an increase of 4,003.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 149,359 cases. The number of deaths is 1,072.

Vaccination - The number of people to have had at least one dose is 959,562, 85.75% of the target population and an increase of 812 since Wednesday. With the complete course, there are 926,575 people, 82.80% and an increase of 933.