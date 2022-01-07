At PSOE's first federal committee meeting of 2022 on Friday, President Armengol said that social dialogue has allowed the Balearics to approve the 2022 budget in a timely manner and has shown how to govern in coalition. "We know how to do dialogue. In these most difficult times, we have differentiated ourselves from the right by applying the best policies for the citizens."

With regard to the pandemic, Armengol stressed that "thanks to a progressive government", a crisis has been faced by protecting workers, businesses and the self-employed "with more aid than ever and also with a clear priority, that of saving lives".

On future challenges, Armengol, who is also the general secretary of PSOE in the Balearics, stated that European funds are an "historic opportunity" to boost modernisation and sustainability policies through a commitment to renewable energies, sustainable mobility, and the blue and knowledge economies.

She also referred to the importance of establishing a "fair" regional financing system for the Balearics and addressing the demographic challenge in overpopulated regions.