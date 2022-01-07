The winter sales in Mallorca's large stores started on Friday and with positive forecasts, especially for the first fortnight.

Antonio Sánchez Grao, head of communications and institutional relations at El Corte Inglés, said that the sales had started well, with "large numbers of people" and the expectation that this will continue over the weekend.

With discounts of around 50% and the arrival of some cold weather, many customers will be looking for warm clothing bargains - jackets, raincoats, fleeces and sweaters as well as boots and shoes.

He added that, despite the pandemic, El Corte Inglés are hopeful of better sales than in 2021, as the economy has improved.

On Monday, smaller retailers started their sales. The president of the Afedeco association, Antoni Gayà, expressed his optimism despite there having been a drop in business over recent weeks due to worries caused by the spike in Covid cases.