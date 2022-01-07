On Friday, two medical teams from the army joined health personnel administering vaccines at a new vaccination centre - Espai Francesc Quetglas in Palma, which is near to the Ikea roundabout. One of the teams is working in the morning - vaccination for adults - the other in the afternoon for children. Eventually, there will be ten teams from the armed forces in the Balearics.

The new centre is in addition to Son Dureta, where the number of vaccination lines has been increased. Similar centres are due to be made available in Inca and Manacor.

At Francesc Quetglas there is capacity to give 12,000 doses of vaccine each day between 8am and 8pm.