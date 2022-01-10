During 2021, 1,195 recreational boats were registered in the Balearic Islands, representing an increase of 17.16% compared to 2020 and 4.2% compared to 2019.

The annual report of the ANEN national association of nautical businesses states that, at a national level, 2021 was the best year in terms of registrations since 2008 and before the financial crisis.

The Balearics, with 16.65% of all registrations in Spain, had the third highest market share after Catalonia (18.1%) and Andalusia (21.6%).

For the rental market, 491 boats were registered in the Balearics, 63.37% more than in 2020. These were 24.65% of all registrations in Spain.

Carlos Sanlorenzo, the general secretary of ANEN, points out that the number of registrations in Spain exceeded 7,000 for the first time since 2008. The financial crisis was to erode the sector by up to 70%. "A different crisis, this one health, has highlighted the best of the nautical sector, the strength it has achieved in recent years and the great capacity for adaptation as an economic engine and for promoting quality nautical tourism."