Palma Aquarium closes temporarily due to lack of tourist activity, cancellation of excursions
2022-01-11 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
"The 2021 season has been good until Christmas since then the activity has plummeted due to the lack of tourist activity and the cancellation for these months of school trips due to omicron. To this must be added the negative impact of the lack of tourists from the Imserso,” said the general manager of Palma Aquarium, Joan Ramis.
