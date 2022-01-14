Sunshine with intermittent cloud cover, a possibility of weak frosts. Live feed towards Palma cathedral.

Temperatures with little change but with a slight decrease at night, a yellow alert is in place for low temperatures for tonight/early Saturday morning for the south and centre of the island. Views from Colonia de Sant Pere.

Wind from the east generally light.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 5 - 14

Lluc 0 - 11

Palma 0 - 14

Sa Pobla 2 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-2 Escorca

0 Campos, Salines

2 Alfàbia

2 Palma Univ

3 Lluc

3 Binissalem

4 Aerop.Palma

4 Sta Maria

4 Sa Pobla

5 Andratx

6 Sineu

6 Manacor

6 Santanyí

6 Porreres

6 Llucmajor

6 Llucmajor, Cap B.

7 Muro

7 Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days:

