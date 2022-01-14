Weather map for today

14-01-2022MDB

Sunshine with intermittent cloud cover, a possibility of weak frosts. Live feed towards Palma cathedral.

Temperatures with little change but with a slight decrease at night, a yellow alert is in place for low temperatures for tonight/early Saturday morning for the south and centre of the island. Views from Colonia de Sant Pere.

Wind from the east generally light.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

  • Felanitx 5 - 14

  • Lluc 0 - 11

  • Palma 0 - 14

  • Sa Pobla 2 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

  • -2 Escorca
  • 0 Campos, Salines
  • 0 Campos
  • 2 Alfàbia
  • 2 Palma Univ
  • 3 Lluc
  • 3 Binissalem
  • 4 Aerop.Palma
  • 4 Sta Maria
  • 4 Sa Pobla
  • 5 Andratx
  • 6 Sineu
  • 6 Manacor
  • 6 Santanyí
  • 6 Porreres
  • 6 Llucmajor
  • 6 Llucmajor, Cap B.
  • 7 Muro
  • 7 Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days:

