Sunshine with intermittent cloud cover, a possibility of weak frosts. Live feed towards Palma cathedral.
Temperatures with little change but with a slight decrease at night, a yellow alert is in place for low temperatures for tonight/early Saturday morning for the south and centre of the island. Views from Colonia de Sant Pere.
Wind from the east generally light.
Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -
Felanitx 5 - 14
Lluc 0 - 11
Palma 0 - 14
Sa Pobla 2 - 14
Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:
- -2 Escorca
- 0 Campos, Salines
- 0 Campos
- 2 Alfàbia
- 2 Palma Univ
- 3 Lluc
- 3 Binissalem
- 4 Aerop.Palma
- 4 Sta Maria
- 4 Sa Pobla
- 5 Andratx
- 6 Sineu
- 6 Manacor
- 6 Santanyí
- 6 Porreres
- 6 Llucmajor
- 6 Llucmajor, Cap B.
- 7 Muro
- 7 Pollença
Weather forecast for the next few days:
