A cold start across the island with frost and temperatures below zero. Live feed from Can Pastilla.

The sun will warm up the day with temperatures expected to reach up to 15C. Wind from the northwest light or calm. Webcam views from Inca.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 4 - 15

Lluc -2 - 12

Palma -1 - 15

Sa Pobla 0 - 15

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-4 Escorca, Son Torrella

-4 Escorca, Lluc

-3 Campos, Salines

-3 Binissalem

-3 Campos

-2 Airport. Palma de Mallorca

-2 Santa María

-1 Petra

-1 Palma, University

-1 Muro 0 Manacor

0 Sa Pobla

0 Artà

0 Sineu

The weather forecast for the next few days is much the sme with cold, frosty mornings, average maximum tempertaure of 14-16C and light northerly winds.