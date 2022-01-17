A total of 58.678 people across the Balearics are recovering from Covid in their own homes or in government relief centres, according to the local government. The news came this mornng after a further a 2,364 new cases of Covid were reported in the islands in the last 24 hours.

The government said that 360 people are in hospital suffering from Covid while a further 92 are in intensive care units.

The 58,678 people have mild symptons, according to the Balearic government.