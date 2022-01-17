Balearic government has asked the (TSJIB) Balearic High Court to extend the COVID certificate requirement in the region for access to restaurants, nightclubs, dance halls, cultural venues and sports centres, among others.

The Minister for Health, Patricia Gómez, said today following a cabinet meeting, that at the moment, this requirement is in force until 24 January on the islands.

The government has requested that the COVID certificate be extended for access to hotels, pubs, discotheques, nightclubs, nightclubs, gambling and betting establishments, residences and clubs for the elderly.

It is also expected to be required for access to celebrations, congresses, seminars, tourist establishments with shared rooms, gyms and sports facilities, dance academies and cultural and sporting events in indoor venues on the islands.

Gómez insisted that this tool serves to reduce the spread of covid-19 and encourages the population to get vaccinated against the disease.