Balearic government has asked the (TSJIB) Balearic High Court to extend the COVID certificate requirement in the region for access to restaurants, nightclubs, dance halls, cultural venues and sports centres, among others.
The Minister for Health, Patricia Gómez, said today following a cabinet meeting, that at the moment, this requirement is in force until 24 January on the islands.
The government has requested that the COVID certificate be extended for access to hotels, pubs, discotheques, nightclubs, nightclubs, gambling and betting establishments, residences and clubs for the elderly.
It is also expected to be required for access to celebrations, congresses, seminars, tourist establishments with shared rooms, gyms and sports facilities, dance academies and cultural and sporting events in indoor venues on the islands.
Gómez insisted that this tool serves to reduce the spread of covid-19 and encourages the population to get vaccinated against the disease.
Juan / Hace 38 minutes
Is it when you sit at home getting drunk so often that you decide to post your moronic diatribe on here Rich?
James / Hace about 3 hours
I have to agree Rich. I have a full recovery certificate, but refuse to use it. My family and I on an average week would go out on average 4 times a week, I have saved so much money over Christmas not going out. Its not really the time of year to be social. Staying in is the new going out. The covid pass makes no scientific sense. The government have openly admitted its only to coerce.
Rich / Hace about 5 hours
I've no pass so I stay in with my tinnies, which I save 2€ on per tin compared to bar prices. Put a good movie on and get merrily drunk. Surely this makes me an 'Armengol golden boy', I'm isolating and ,I bet, spreading less covid than the average premium citizen. Plus, I don't have to partake of any inane conversations in the bars! I don't like taking my money out of the circular flow, but it's what Armengol seems to want. Unfortunately my flat mate is a crazy Everton fan.
James / Hace about 5 hours
So since December the 4th 2021 only about 2% more of the population have decided to get vaccinated that's not a great deal. I think bars and restaurants have suffered because of restriction.
Johnny / Hace about 6 hours
I sat outside the coffee place today, very nice. Vaccinated was inside, Very nice. People looking weird at me, Very nice. All and all very nice.