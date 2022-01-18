Four and five star hotels in the Balearics will have to have elevating beds, either mechanical or electrical, to ease the work of chambermaids, one of the most affected by workplace accidents in the tourism sector.

The move will meanupgrading 300,000 beds in the highest category hotels on the islands to improve the working conditions of more than 20,000 chambermaids.



It is one of the innovative measures included in the new Balearic Tourism Law promoted by the regional government and whose content was announced in Madrid by the president of the government Francina Armengol.