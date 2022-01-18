The Balearic health ministry's report for Tuesday indicates 3,461 new positive cases of coronavirus, 1,097 more than on Monday. By island, the cases are Mallorca 2,458, Ibiza 630, Minorca 219, Formentera 38. As in recent days, there are some cases that are "unassigned".

The Monday cases were Mallorca 2,136, Ibiza 115, Minorca 35 and Formentera zero. The increase on Tuesday is hardly unexpected, given the lower number of tests on Sunday (and also on Saturday).

The test rate for the 3,461 cases is 33.86%. It was 33.68% on Monday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 33.72%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 3143.5. In Mallorca 2980.7; Ibiza 3944.6; Minorca 3558.1; Formentera 2074.9. The seven-day incidence is 1115.6

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients is down by one to 359 - Mallorca 295 (-3), Ibiza 50 (+2), Minorca 14. The ICU Covid occupancy rate has come down from 27.28% to 26.69% - 91 patients in all: Mallorca 80, Ibiza eight (-1), Minorca three.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 60,766 people, an increase of 2,088; in Mallorca 47,696, an increase of 1,445.

The ministry has confirmed eight more deaths - the total is 1,099. The eight people died between January 6 and 16 and include a person of 41. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 186,953 cases.

Vaccination - 975,100 people who have had at least one dose (87.13% of the target population), an increase of 751. With the complete course, 933,938, 83.46% and 416 more.