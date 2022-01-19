The former Duke of Palma and the King of Spain´s brother-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarin, has been photographed holding hands with another woman in a "romantic pose" according to top selling Spanish magazine Lecturas.

Urdangarin was jailed for five years by a Palma court for fraud and he is serving his sentence at a mainland prison although he enjoys "an open regimen" which allows him to leave jail periodically, His wife, the Princess Cristina now lives in Switzerland with their children but they were all together for Christmas. According to the magazine the photograph was taken shortly after she returned to Switzerland.

There has been no official comment on the photograph.