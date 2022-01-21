Cloudy intervals tending to cloudy or overcast, with occasional light showers more likely in the north of the island. Live feed from Playa de Muro.

A possibility of some snow level at 1000 m dropping to 800 m.

Temperatures with little change or decreasing, with an expected high of 12C. Chance of weak local frosts. Webcam views from Son Vida.

Wind light or calm, increasing to northeast wind. A yellow alert for swells of 3 to 4m has been issued for the north east of the island and Menorca.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 4 - 12

Lluc -2 - 10

Palma 1 - 13

Sa Pobla 2 - 12

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-3 Escorca, Son Torrella

-2 Escorca, Lluc

-2 Campos

-2 Campos, Salines

-1 Binissalem

0 Palma, Universitat

0 Airport. Palma de Mallorca

0 Petra

0 Sineu

1 Sa Pobla

1 Santa María

1 Muro

1 Manacor

1 Porreres

1 Artà

2 Pollença

2 Son Servera