Emaya will start next Tuesday, January 25, works to improve drainage and water and sewerage pipes in Jaume III Avenue.

The works, with an investment of 244,500 euros, will involve partial road closures and changes in the circulation of several bus lines, as reported by the City Council today in a press release.

The sewers in the area will be renovated to facilitate the drainage of rainwater and prevent frequent flooding in the area of Plaza Juan Carlos I and Paseo del Born. Some 300 metres of sewers and 200 metres of drinking water pipes will also be renewed to improve the service and prevent leaks and breakdowns.

During a first phase of a month and a half, traffic will be cut off on Jaume III in the direction of Paseo de Mallorca, as well as on Paseo del Born in the direction of Plaza Juan Carlos I, except for vehicles with the Acire sign.

For the same reason, EMT lines 4, 7 and 20, direction Illetes/Son Xigala/Son Vida/Portopí, will be diverted to Avenida Portugal and Paseo Mallorca. Stops (19, Paseo Mallorca - Instituts, and 20, Paseo Mallorca - Jaume III) will be enabled for these lines.