The report for the fourth quarter of 2021 by the Idealista property website shows that Benahavís (Malaga), Calvia and Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) were once again among the most expensive places in Spain for the sale and rental of homes. Respectively, prices were on average above 1.1 million euros and 1,900 euros per month in all three.

The three are characterised, the report says, by luxury areas such as La Zagaleta in Benahavís, ​​Costa d'en Blanes in Calvia, and La Finca in Pozuelo de Alarcón. In Benahavís, the average price to buy a home was 1,583,440 euros, ahead of Calvia with 1,177,971. By comparison with the third quarter, Calvia moved into second spot and above Pozuelo de Alarcón, where the average was 1,176,385 euros.

Other Balearic municipalities in the top 25 were Ibiza (eighth, 619,603 euros), Llucmajor (eleventh, 528,396 euros) and Palma (fifteenth, 449,321 euros). Ibiza and Llucmajor were both down one position compared with the third quarter, while Palma remained the same.

As for the price to rent, Benahavís topped the list on 2,709 euros per month. Calvia was fifth with 1,915 euros, the same position as in the third quarter. Ibiza was seventh (1,578), Llucmajor eleventh (1,287), and Palma was seventeenth (1,090 euros).