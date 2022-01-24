The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths from covid-19 today, taking the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Balearic Islands to 1,113, and has detected 2,201 new cases.
More data to come.
The Ministry of Health reported two more deaths from covid-19 today, taking the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in the Balearic Islands to 1,113, and has detected 2,201 new cases.
More data to come.
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Currently there are no comments.