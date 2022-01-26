The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) today activated the yellow alert for extreme cold in some areas of Mallorca.

The deputy spokesman for the Aemet in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili, said that in the south it could reach -1º and -2º in the early hours of tomorrow morning; in the case of Palma it is not expected to drop below zero.

A yellow warning has also been activated in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains for minimum temperatures of -4º.

This alert will remain active until the early hours of Friday. The Aemet's deputy spokesman said that it might not be necessary to activate the alert for Saturday if the wind picks up.

This morning was very cold, temperatures dropped to -4.4º in Son Tortella, near the reservoirs.

Normally, minimum temperatures do not drop below 5º or 6º at this time of the year. Gili explained that this is due to the fact that the island is under the presence of the anticyclone.

Maximum temperatures over the next few days in Mallorca will reach around 14º-16º; the norm for the end of January is 14.4º. However, Gili said that if the wind does pick up, maximum temperatures will be lower.