Another lovely sunny day across the island wih lightly cloudy or clear skies.

Temperatures rising, mainly daytime temperatures which could reach highs of 20º in the middle of the island and towards Santanyi.

Wind from the west and northwest decreasing to light in the afternoon.

The north coast still has a yellow alert for waves of up to 4m this morning until lunchtime,

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 9 - 19

Lluc 4- 15

Palma 6 - 18

Sa Pobla 4 - 19

Minimum temperatures (ºC) registered by the met office:

2 Campos

3 Campos, Salines

4 Muro

4 Serra d'Alfàbia

4 Petra

4 Artà

5 Sa Pobla

5 Son Servera

6 Escorca, Son Torrella

7 Porreres

7 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

7 Llucmajor

8 Sóller, Puerto

8 Santa María

Weather forecast for the next few days: