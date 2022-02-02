The president of the PP of Manacor, Maria Antònia Sansó, has asked the City Council to recognise Rafael Nadal with a statue or the name of an avenue.

In statements, Sansó said that the tennis player has been a favourite son of Manacor since 2010. However, she pointed out that Nadal has shown that he is a "great athlete".

"The way he won on Sunday is worthy of praise, demonstrating strength and struggle," stressed the mp, who has insisted that this petition comes from the citizens of Manacor.