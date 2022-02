Rafa Nadal arrived home this afternoon after a 20 hour journey from Melbourne where he won the Australian Open and entered the record books as the most successful player of all time with 21 Grand Slams.

Rafa arrived at Palma airport as the Balearic President Francina Armengol backed called to rename the airport in his honour.

Later this afternoon he will be holding a press conference at his Academy in Manacor.