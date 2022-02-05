The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry provides more positive news about the situation in the hospitals. The number of Covid patients on wards is down a further seventeen and there are seven fewer patients in intensive care.

The ward numbers by island are - Mallorca 262 (-18), Ibiza 80, Minorca 18 (+1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has dropped to 20.52%, 70 patients in all - Mallorca 59 (-7), Ibiza eight, Minorca three.

There are 1,148 new positive cases of coronavirus, 209 fewer than on Friday - Mallorca 881, Minorca 118, Ibiza 112, Formentera three, plus unspecified. The test rate is down quite markedly - from 26.54% on Friday to 20.52%. The seven-day test rate is down from 25.48% to 23.99%.

Primary care numbers continue their somewhat erratic movement - 15,224 in the Balearics, down 2,389 from Friday, when the figure was up 1,147. In Mallorca specifically, 12,356, down 1,622.

The 14-day cumulative incidence is again down on all the islands. For the Balearics as a whole it is down from 2248.7 to 2070.6; Mallorca down from 2071.7 to 1904.5; Ibiza from 2823.6 to 2598.4; Minorca from 3155.6 to 2933.9; Formentera from 1192.9 to 1134.1. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down fractionally from 762.8 to 762.2.

The ministry has confirmed four more deaths. These were of people aged 58 to 88 who passed away between Tuesday and Friday. The total number of deaths is 1,161.

The number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now given as 238,565.

Vaccination - 985,263 with at least one dose, 88.04% of the target population and 311 more than on Friday. The complete course, 942,649, 84.23%, and 417 more.