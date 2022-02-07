A French citizen has paid fines related to two illegal parties at beaches last June.

The regional environment ministry opened proceedings for parties at Es Carbó in Colonia Sant Jordi and at Cala Mondragó in Santanyi. The minister, Miquel Mir, explains that there was a boat party at Mondragó, part of the nature park and so a protected area. This attracted the larger fine as a result. Es Carbó isn't a protected area and so the fine was 1,000 euros.

In all, the fines amounted to 7,000 euros. They were paid within the voluntary period and were therefore subject to a 40% reduction. Had the fines been issued to a company, they would have been much higher, on the basis that the parties had been organised for profit.

The party at Mondragó was on the night of June 22 to 23. At Es Carbó, the party was on June 24, the day of Sant Joan.