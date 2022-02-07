The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates an increase in the number of new positive cases - 771 compared with Sunday's 688 - and a slightly higher test rate, 23.4% against 22.99%.

The Monday cases are Mallorca 653, Ibiza 77, Minorca twelve, Formentera zero, plus unspecified. On Sunday. they were Mallorca 532, Ibiza 86, Minorca 40, Formentera three. The total on Tuesday is almost bound to be higher because of a lack of testing at the weekend, but if it is below 1,000, then another corner will have been turned.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rates are mostly down again - Balearics 1897.6 from Sunday's 1975.9; Mallorca 1769.7 from 1836.7; Ibiza 2184.7 from 2348.7; Minorca 2768.7 from 2828.3. Formentera, 1033.3, is unchanged. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 751.6 to 713.4.

In intensive care units, there is a further fall in the Covid occupancy rate. This is down to 19.06%, two fewer patients and a total of 65 - Mallorca 53 (-4), Ibiza seven (+1). Minorca five (+1). On wards, however, the number is up again - by nine to 375: Mallorca 269 (+2), Ibiza 86 (+4), Minorca 20 (+3).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 14,048 cases, down 648 from Sunday. In Mallorca, the number is down 571 to 11,352.

The ministry has not reported any new deaths. The total remains 1,161.