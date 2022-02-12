"Party-like atmosphee with a serious message..."

12-02-2022

Hundreds of people are marching through the streets of Palma at the moment to protest against Covid vaccines, passports and the restrictions.

They called for a return of their "freedoms" and carried placards protesting against vaccinations and the Covid policies of government.

There was a party like atmosphere the protest but a serious message.

Morgan / Hace about 1 hour

I reckon there's a few that contribute here that were in the front of that line. I know a few of these types. They also believe there's a secret cabal that secretly runs the world. And only they know about it. Because it's secret.

I'm thankful that most of us still live in the real world.

