Hundreds of people are marching through the streets of Palma at the moment to protest against Covid vaccines, passports and the restrictions.
They called for a return of their "freedoms" and carried placards protesting against vaccinations and the Covid policies of government.
There was a party like atmosphere the protest but a serious message.
There were no reports of any incidents.
Morgan / Hace about 1 hour
I reckon there's a few that contribute here that were in the front of that line. I know a few of these types. They also believe there's a secret cabal that secretly runs the world. And only they know about it. Because it's secret.
I'm thankful that most of us still live in the real world.