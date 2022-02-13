The Balearic health ministry report for Sunday indicates 512 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 362 fewer than on Saturday and a reflection of less testing at the weekend.

In Mallorca there are 449 cases (688 on Saturday); Minorca 31 (87); Ibiza 29 (86); Formentera zero (eight). The test rate is 21.6%; it was 20.5% on Saturday.

There are three fewer Covid patients on hospital wards, 288 in all - Mallorca 223 (-3), Ibiza 54 (+1), Minorca eleven (-1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down from 19.3% to 18.4% - Mallorca 50 patients (-3), Ibiza eight, Minorca five.

Primary care cases in the Balearics are down 484 to 7,497, and in Mallorca down 399 to 6,090.

The ministry has reported no new deaths. The total is 1,190.