The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry highlights another day with indicators mostly all going down.

The number of new positive cases, 529, is down 96 from Tuesday - Mallorca 401 (Tuesday 475), Ibiza 56 (also 56 on Tuesday), Minorca 53 (72), Formentera one (two), plus unspecified. The test rate is 13.70%, lower than Tuesday's 14.18%. The seven-day test rate is down from 17.94% to 17.21%.

On the wards, there are 300 Covid patients, a decrease of four - Mallorca 230 (-7), Ibiza 59 (+4), Minorca eleven (-1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down to 16.4%, four fewer patients to a total of 56 - Mallorca 41 (-5), Ibiza nine, Minorca six (+1). Primary care cases in the Balearics are down 397 to 6,061, in Mallorca by 306 to 4,979.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rates are all down with the exception of Formentera - Balearics 1070.6 from 1165.6; Mallorca 1100.5 from 1198.6; Ibiza 926.1 from 992.6; Minorca 1057.1 from 1181.5; Formentera up from 697.2 to 730.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 389.5 to 358.3.

The ministry has reported two more deaths. The total is 1,206.