Around 10% of current new cases are the Omicron subvariant BA.2

16-02-2022Pere Bota

The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry highlights another day with indicators mostly all going down.

The number of new positive cases, 529, is down 96 from Tuesday - Mallorca 401 (Tuesday 475), Ibiza 56 (also 56 on Tuesday), Minorca 53 (72), Formentera one (two), plus unspecified. The test rate is 13.70%, lower than Tuesday's 14.18%. The seven-day test rate is down from 17.94% to 17.21%.

On the wards, there are 300 Covid patients, a decrease of four - Mallorca 230 (-7), Ibiza 59 (+4), Minorca eleven (-1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is down to 16.4%, four fewer patients to a total of 56 - Mallorca 41 (-5), Ibiza nine, Minorca six (+1). Primary care cases in the Balearics are down 397 to 6,061, in Mallorca by 306 to 4,979.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rates are all down with the exception of Formentera - Balearics 1070.6 from 1165.6; Mallorca 1100.5 from 1198.6; Ibiza 926.1 from 992.6; Minorca 1057.1 from 1181.5; Formentera up from 697.2 to 730.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 389.5 to 358.3.

The ministry has reported two more deaths. The total is 1,206.

