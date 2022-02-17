The Spanish tourism promotional authority, Turespaña, has launched a promotion drive in Britain to underline the fact that Spain is a safe holiday destination and that teengers no longer need to have both vaccinations.

The campaign comes after hoteliers warned, just before the measure was scrapped, that the double vaccination requirement had dented family bookings to Spain with British families going to competing resorts in countries such as Turkey.

The drive, aimed exclusively at the British market, has a total budget of 24,000 euros and is social media based.

It is all part of the Travel Safe campaign.