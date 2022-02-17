The Balearic health authority today reported the death of two more people with Covid, taking the death toll to 1,208 since the start of the pandemic.

The encouraging news is that the 14 day incidence rate has fallen to below 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.

According to data published in the Covid Health Viewer tool, the cumulative incidence rate for the past two weeks in the Balearic Islands now stands at 974 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, when a month ago the two-week incidence rate reached 4,096 cases.

For the past seven days, the incidence rate stands at 330 patients per 100,000 people as the downward trend continues.

Over the past 24 hours 558 new cases have been confirmed, the fourth lowest figure for the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 14.08%, lower than the average of 16.69% for the last week.