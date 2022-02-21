Lluchmajor council has turned to the Council of Majorca for help in evicting a young foreigner who is living in an 80-square metre cave in Son Veri Nou and apparently terrifying local residents.

He set up home in the cave in the summer of 2018 and, according to the Local Police, left at the end of last year - but now he is back.



According to the local council, it does not have the necessary powers to force the cave dweller to move on as he has not technically committed a crime.



But, he has painted signs all around the cave and along some parts of the sea front warning people to stay away from the cave and he is said to have confronted people who have got close to the cave and thrown water mixed with waste and other liquids at them.



The council has approached the coastal authority but it has said that it is not there problem, hence why the Council of Majorca has now been approached. The local council wants steps to be taken to restore the cave and that will involve having to evict the inhabitant.



The Mayor of Lluchmajor, Eric Jareno, has said that he and his team are doing all they can to find a swift solution, but admitted that it is proving “very frustrating”.

“We have routine Local Police patrols in the area to protect residents but that is not the solution and we are hoping for a quick response from the Council of Majorca.”