A four-year-old girl was revived after drowning in the swimming pool of a tourist complex in Alcudia, according to sources from the local police today.

The incident occurred late on Saturday afternoon when 112 received a call from a hotel reporting that a minor had suffered a mishap in the pool of the establishment.

Medical ambulances and local police officers were immediately called to the scene.

After several minutes of tension in the reception area of the resort they were able to revive the girl, who eventually recovered.