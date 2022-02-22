A 38-year-old man appeared in court on Monday, having been taken to Son Espases Hospital on Friday night, suspected of having concealed packets of cocaine in his body.

The National Police's narcotics operations unit at Madrid-Barajas Airport had informed colleagues in Palma that a suspected drugs "mule" was travelling to the island. He was intercepted on arrival and searched. No drugs were found on him or in his luggage.

He was taken to Son Espases, where X-rays detected "foreign bodies" in his abdomen and rectum. Placed in a room in the detainees unit at the hospital, he started to evacuate the first of what, in total, were 103 date-shaped packets of cocaine with a street value of some 38,000 euros.