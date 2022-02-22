Almost a year after it was damaged when a heavy goods vehicle crashed into it, the Alcudia horse sculpture has been returned to its plinth on the roundabout by the sports centre.

The work of Aligi Sassu, "the horse looking to the sky" was removed after the accident and stored at a municipal plot. It was transported to the Can Martet workshop in Sant Llorenç on February 3. Repair work, including a new lick of paint, was under the supervision of sculptor Miquel Ginard Sarasate.

There has been criticism of the time it has taken for the repairs to be made. Alcudia's councillor for public works, Martí Garcías Plomer, says that this was because of the processing of the insurance claim, which has covered part of the 16,000 euros that the repair has cost. The work has also included some restoration. The neck of the horse had weakened over the years - the twelve-metre high sculpture has been on the roundabout since 1997 - and so this has been reinforced.