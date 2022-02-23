Good news for British residents living and driving in Spain. UK driving licences will now continue to be valid until April 30 as talks between the British and Spanish authorities continue, the British Embassy said in a statement:

Spanish Government confirmed an extension of the current grace period for the recognition of UK driving licences ( https://www.lamoncloa.gob.es/.../refc20220222... "Following the British Ambassador’s message last week we are pleased to let you know that yesterday thefor the recognition of UK driving licences ().

That means that those of you who were living in Spain before 1 January 2021 can continue to drive in Spain with your valid UK driving licence until 30 April 2022.

If you moved to Spain after 1 January 2021, your licence will be recognised for six months from the date your obtained residence, or until 30 April 2022, whichever is later.

For those of you who registered your intention to exchange your licence with the DGT before 30 December 2020, but have not yet done so, you have until 30 April to request an appointment.