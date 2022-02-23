The Ministry of Health today reported 366 new Covid cases in the Balearics.



The cumulative incidence rate (AI) for 14 days continued to fall to 639 positive cases per 100,000 people.

No further Covid deaths have been reported for four days so the death toll remains at 1,210.



The positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out has also fallen to 10.5%, down from 11.2% yesterday and below the 13% average recorded over the past seven days.



The cumulative incidence rate for seven days fell from 238 to 229.

By island, the AI for 14 days is 673 in Majorca, 660 in Minorca, 445 in Formentera and 434 in Ibiza.