Brotherhoods in Mallorca are preparing their Easter processions without yet knowing exactly what the public health administration will permit.

The Bishopric is hopeful of a return to normality, the processions having been affected by the pandemic over the past two years. However, spokesperson Pep Serra says that different scenarios are currently envisaged, "because we still don't know which way it will go".

While it is expected that processions will go ahead, it is at present unclear as to whether these will take the usual routes or need to be modified. A factor is the width of streets. In Palma, for example, C. Sant Miquel and C. Oms may have to be eliminated because they are quite narrow.

Diocesan secretary, Jaume Rigo, stresses the importance of "everything being prepared and ready to go". He is in regular contact with the health ministry to find out whether or not there will be restrictions, saying that "if we do not prepare now, we will not have the time".

He adds that there is "enormous" anticipation of the processions returning and points to the idiosyncrasies of the celebration of Holy Week in Mallorca. "It is different from that in other places. We have our own formula. It is less lavish. It is our heritage and identity and we must take care of it and preserve it."