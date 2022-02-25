The regional government's ports authority, Ports IB, is putting up for auction more than forty boats, engines and other items that have been abandoned in ports that are the government's responsibility - these exclude Alcudia and Palma in Mallorca, which are state ports.

For the most part, these are engines from "patera" migrant boats. For all items, starting prices range from 50 to 9,000 euros. There is, for instance, a boat in Cala Bona priced at 9,000 euros.

In December last year, the Ports IB board agreed to hold an auction of assets declared abandoned. The manager of Ports IB, Cristina Barahona, says that until recently there were very few abandoned assets. However, these have increased because of all the patera boats. The national government delegation is responsible for the boats themselves, but the engines can be removed. This is happening, and Ports IB is auctioning them off.

There was an auction last summer of some thirty items. These were all sold. Anyone now wishing to bid has to present an offer in a sealed envelope and make a deposit of 20 per cent of the starting price. There are descriptions on the Ports IB website (https://www.portsib.es).