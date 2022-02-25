The sixth Covid wave to have hit the Balearics is showing definite signs of easing.

Today, the Balearic Ministry for Health reported two more deaths from Covid, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,216 on the islands, and that the cumulative incidence rate in the last 14 days fell below 600 cases for the first time since December 12.

329 new cases were reported.

The cumulative incidence is continuing to fall in the Balearic, with 561 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants recorded over the past 14 days, compared to 601 on Wednesday.

The incidence rate for the last seven days is 204 per 100,000, which confirmed the downward trend.

The positivity rate of diagnostic tests carried out yesterday was 11.94%.