The Sunday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 210 new positive cases of coronavirus, 89 fewer than on Saturday - Mallorca 153 (215 on Saturday), Ibiza 25 (28), Minorca eleven (35), Formentera zero (one), plus unspecified.

The test rate for the 210 cases is 13.42%. It was 12.44% on Saturday. The seven-day rate is down slightly from 11.85% to 11.79%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 503.0. This is down from 561.9 on Friday; there was no update on Saturday. By island, Mallorca 524.1, down from 590.1; Ibiza 326.7 from 360.9; Minorca 605.4 from 632.6; Formentera 310.8 from 394.8. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 189.7, down from 204.7.

There has been a slight increase in the number of Covid patients on hospital wards - up three to 183: Mallorca 122 (-5), Ibiza 55 (+8), Minorca six. The ICU Covid occupancy rate is unchanged, 13% and 45 patients - Mallorca 32 (+1), Ibiza six (-1), Minorca seven.

Primary care cases in the Balearics are down 168 to 3,361 and in Mallorca by 184 to 2,712.

The ministry has reported no new deaths - the total is 1,218.