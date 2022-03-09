Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, is sure that there will not be a change to a provision of the tourism law with regard to building development in hotel grounds.

The law allows for a 15% increase in hotel buildable area. This is for certain facilities and is not for accommodation. Under the law, a five per cent reduction in accommodation places is in fact envisaged.

At the Council of Mallorca, two of the parties that form the administration - Més and Podemos - are proposing that this is cut to ten per cent. Negueruela insists that "the framework has been agreed and there will be no changes". His party, PSOE, will not be supporting the proposal.

The minister adds that it is "positive" that parties have their positions on certain issues, even if these contradict the agreement reached by the Balearic government, which comprises the same three parties - PSOE, Més and Podemos. Expressing such differences is "an example of democratic maturity".