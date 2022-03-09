The average high temperature in Majorca during April is 19ºC, which is warm enough to spend long days at the beach or sunbathing by the pool. You'll want to bring some warmer clothes for the evenings as things averagely cool to 9ºC at night. The average sea temperature’s 16ºC, while humidity’s low and ranges from just over 50% to the mid-90s. Average rainfall’s 39mm over five rainy days.

Daylight

You can expect 13 hours of daylight with seven hours of sunshine each day in April, and the UV index will be high so don't forget your sun cream. Sunset’s around 8.10pm at the beginning of the month and gradually gets later.