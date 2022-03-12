On Monday, there is to be a major auction of paintings, furniture and various works of art at the historic Son Verí finca in Marratxi.

The main item is a 16th-century work by Juan de Juanes. This represents Christ supported by angels and is valued at between 150,000 and 200,000 euros. It comes from a private collection in Madrid.

A portrait of a young woman with a dog, also from the 16th century and attributed to Alonso Sánchez Coello, is valued at between 20,000 and 30,000 euros. Among the more than 200 items, there is a carving of Santa Catalina Tomás against a painted landscape made of ebonised and polychrome wood. This is valued at between 5,000 and 6,000 euros.

There is a significant collection of paintings from the Mallorcan school; a painting by Hermen Anglada Camarasa is valued at between 6,000 and 8,000 euros. From other eras, there is a set of five paintings with mythological representations from 1700 - these are valued at between 25,000 and 35,000 euros - and a representation of the Abduction of the Sabine Women by a follower of Pietro da Cortona, also at between 25,000 and 35,000 euros.

Decorative objects include a pair of silver roosters, several mirrors, such as two curious Spanish ones from the mid-eighteenth century, some old lamps and various chandeliers of different sizes and shapes - one pair is made with silver and has been preserved in the original casing.

As to furniture, there is a typical Mallorcan-style chest of drawers from the 18th or 19th century; an 18th-century marriage chest also of Mallorcan origin; a 20th-century organ; a 19th-century music box; and different chairs, including one of Chinese origin, as well as armchairs and even a bamboo divan from 1815, with a removable tea tray and wheels.

Son Verí is at Calle Sebastià Junyer, 1, Marratxí. Antenor-Auction is in charge of the auction, which will be from 5pm on Monday, March 14.