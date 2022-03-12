The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 252 new cases of Covid and one new death from the coronavirus, bringing the official death toll from the pandemic to 1,236.

The positivity rate today is 11.3% and for the last week is 13.3%.

The accumulated incidence rate for the past 14 days is 427 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Mallorca the incidence rate over the past two weeks has reached 453 cases per 100,000, in Ibiza it is 259, in Minorca 478 and in Formentera 168.

Of the new cases, 217 have been detected in Mallorca, 12 in Minorca, two in Ibiza and 21 have no territorial assignment.

961,458 people have been fully vaccinated, which represents 85.9% of the population over four years. Of this group, 464,129 people have had the third booster jab.