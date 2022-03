The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow alert this morning in the Balearics for gale force winds with strong gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour in Ibiza and 80 km/h and 90 km/h in the north of Mallorca.



The wind will blow from the east and southeast with intervals of gale force 7 and strong gusts. Waves of 3 metres are forecast.

The emergency services have advised people to stay away from the coast and be careful when driving.